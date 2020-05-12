Tuesday, May 12, 2020
The late Dot Frank's children's book, "Teddy Spaghetti," released this week
Co-written with her daughter
on Tue, May 12, 2020 at 1:02 PM
Before she passed away last fall, beloved local author Dorothea "Dot" Benton Frank wrote a children's book with her daughter, Victoria Benton Frank, called Teddy Spaghetti
. The book is based on Victoria's son and Dot's first grandchild, Teddy.
The book ($18.99) will be released on May 12 and can be purchased online.
.
Whimsically illustrated by Renee Andriani, the book features an important message about bullying and embracing your unique identity. What's not to love?
Learn more about Dot Frank and all of her works online at dotfrank.com.
.
