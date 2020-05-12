Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

The late Dot Frank's children's book, "Teddy Spaghetti," released this week

Co-written with her daughter

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, May 12, 2020 at 1:02 PM

PROVIDED
  • Provided
Before she passed away last fall, beloved local author Dorothea "Dot" Benton Frank wrote a children's book with her daughter, Victoria Benton Frank, called Teddy Spaghetti. The book is based on Victoria's son and Dot's first grandchild, Teddy.
The book ($18.99) will be released on May 12 and can be purchased online.

Whimsically illustrated by Renee Andriani, the book features an important message about bullying and embracing your unique identity. What's not to love?

Learn more about Dot Frank and all of her works online at dotfrank.com.

