The late Dot Frank's children's book, "Teddy Spaghetti," released this week

Provided

Before she passed away last fall, beloved local author Dorothea "Dot" Benton Frank wrote a children's book with her daughter, Victoria Benton Frank, called. The book is based on Victoria's son and Dot's first grandchild, Teddy.The book ($18.99) will be released on May 12 and can be purchased online Whimsically illustrated by Renee Andriani, the book features an important message about bullying and embracing your unique identity. What's not to love?Learn more about Dot Frank and all of her works online at dotfrank.com