VIDEOS: Pecha Kucha 34 featuring restaurateurs, musicians, nonprofits and others

Jesse Blom

Nayda and Erik Hutson

Adam Parker

Brandon Brooks

Hunter Park

Ben Cash

David Mandel

Presented as part of Piccolo Spoleto 2019, PechaKucha 34 featured talks from a critic, restauranteurs, musicians, and nonprofit officials. The talk, which took place on June 5, 2019, at the Charleston Music Hall, was emceed by Miles White and Femi Oyediran.Presenters:Jesse Blom – Executive director of the Green Heart ProjectNayda & Erik Hutson – Owners of Renzo and Faculty LoungeAdam Parker – Writer and critic forBrandon Brooks – Musician and entrepreneurHunter Park – Singer and songwriterBen Cash – Founding partner, Reason OneDavid Mandel – Actor and photographerThe poster for PK34 was designed by Alan Jackson and Michael Hayes.