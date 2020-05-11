VIDEOS: Pecha Kucha 34 featuring restaurateurs, musicians, nonprofits and others

We've partnered up with the Charleston Music Hall and Charleston Arts Festival to re-release videos from some of our favorite PechaKucha nights from the past few years. The talks feature recognizable Charleston creatives — we'll post two a week.
click to enlarge
Provided
Presented as part of Piccolo Spoleto 2019, PechaKucha 34 featured talks from a critic, restauranteurs, musicians, and nonprofit officials. The talk, which took place on June 5, 2019, at the Charleston Music Hall, was emceed by Miles White and Femi Oyediran.
Presenters:
Jesse Blom – Executive director of the Green Heart Project
Nayda & Erik Hutson – Owners of Renzo and Faculty Lounge
Adam Parker – Writer and critic for The Post and Courier
Brandon Brooks – Musician and entrepreneur
Hunter Park – Singer and songwriter
Ben Cash – Founding partner, Reason One
David Mandel – Actor and photographer
The poster for PK34 was designed by Alan Jackson and Michael Hayes.