Monday, May 11, 2020

VIDEOS: Pecha Kucha 34 featuring restaurateurs, musicians, nonprofits and others

Community building

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Mon, May 11, 2020 at 3:02 PM

We've partnered up with the Charleston Music Hall and Charleston Arts Festival to re-release videos from some of our favorite PechaKucha nights from the past few years. The talks feature recognizable Charleston creatives — we'll post two a week.
click to enlarge PROVIDED
  • Provided

Presented as part of Piccolo Spoleto 2019, PechaKucha 34 featured talks from a critic, restauranteurs, musicians, and nonprofit officials. The talk, which took place on June 5, 2019, at the Charleston Music Hall, was emceed by Miles White and Femi Oyediran.

Presenters:

Jesse Blom – Executive director of the Green Heart Project
Nayda & Erik Hutson – Owners of Renzo and Faculty Lounge
Adam Parker – Writer and critic for The Post and Courier
Brandon Brooks – Musician and entrepreneur
Hunter Park – Singer and songwriter
Ben Cash – Founding partner, Reason One
David Mandel – Actor and photographer

The poster for PK34 was designed by Alan Jackson and Michael Hayes.

Jesse Blom


Nayda and Erik Hutson


Adam Parker


Brandon Brooks


Hunter Park


Ben Cash


David Mandel

