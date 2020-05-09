VIDEOS: Remember Pecha Kucha 33? Featuring a historian, writer, advocates, and others
Bread & Butter, Lindsay Holler, and others
Posted
by Sam Spence
on Sat, May 9, 2020 at 4:51 PM
We've partnered up with the Charleston Music Hall and Charleston Arts Festival to re-release videos from some of our favorite PechaKuchas from the past few years. The talks feature recognizable Charleston creatives — we'll post two a week.
Welcome back. Today we'll be looking back to January 30, 2019 for PechaKucha 33. In case you need a reminder, PK33 featured:
Becky Burke & Xan Mclaughlin - Bread + Butter
Farrah Hoffmire - Heart: Artist Guild and Theatre Company for Adults with Special Needs
Harlan Greene - Novelist,
Lindsay Holler - Musician
Maura Hogan - Arts Critic - Post and Courier
Venita Aspen - Creative Director - Aspen Agency