Saturday, May 9, 2020

VIDEOS: Remember Pecha Kucha 33? Featuring a historian, writer, advocates, and others

Bread & Butter, Lindsay Holler, and others

Posted by Sam Spence on Sat, May 9, 2020 at 4:51 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-05-07_at_10.35.04_am.png
We've partnered up with the Charleston Music Hall and Charleston Arts Festival to re-release videos from some of our favorite PechaKuchas from the past few years. The talks feature recognizable Charleston creatives — we'll post two a week.

Welcome back. Today we'll be looking back to January 30, 2019 for PechaKucha 33. In case you need a reminder, PK33 featured:

Becky Burke & Xan Mclaughlin - Bread + Butter
Farrah Hoffmire - Heart: Artist Guild and Theatre Company for Adults with Special Needs
Harlan Greene - Novelist,
Lindsay Holler - Musician
Maura Hogan - Arts Critic - Post and Courier
Venita Aspen - Creative Director - Aspen Agency

The poster designer for PK33 was Blake Suarez

Becky Burke & Xan Mclaughlin

Farrah Hoffmire

Harlan Greene

Lindsay Holler

Maura Hogan

Venita Aspen

