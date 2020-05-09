Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Saturday, May 9, 2020

'Outer Banks' hit No. 1 on Netflix in the US. Are more seasons to come?

Production reportedly spent $50 million filming in Charleston

Posted by Sam Spence on Sat, May 9, 2020 at 10:27 AM

Three weeks after its debut, Outer Banks was the most popular item on Netflix, putting the Charleston-filmed series in front of millions of viewers voraciously binge watching in quarantine. And amidst its rise up the Netflix charts, the show's creators say they have as many as four seasons in mind for the humid teen drama.

Outer Banks' positions top the charts in the U.S. came on the tail of Tiger King, the splashy hit of early social distancing days. Despite competition from a new Jerry Seinfeld special, a new season of Ozark, and the twisted intrigue of Too Hot to Handle, Outer Banks' 10 episodes have apparently continued to pull in viewers.

But will there be more Pogue and Kook drama to come?

Streaming industry watchers say Netflix series often get a greenlight for a new season a month or so after their initial release. After an April 15 debut, that window is coming up for Outer Banks. But the show's creator is already saying he has multiple additional seasons of the North Carolina-set series in his mind.

"Ever since we started, we always viewed it as something that was probably like a four-season, maybe five-season show, but definitely four seasons," Jonas Pate, the show's creator, told Entertainment Weekly late last month. "We've sort of long-arced it out pretty far. I'm just hoping that we get a chance to actually tell those stories."

The Outer Banks team has already been working on scripts for season two, Pate told EW.

According to an interview with ABC News 4 published this week, Pate says the production spent $50 million over the six months it filmed in the Charleston area.

Netflix reps did not confirm any details on the series' renewal this week.
Outer Banks follows a group of teen residents of the North Carolina Outer Banks as they search for hidden treasure and justice for long-standing feuds between the wealthy and working class of the picturesque tourist town. The show was filmed in the Charleston area, a move by the show's creators reportedly to protest anti-LGBTQ laws in the Tar Heel State.

You can follow critic Dustin Waters' recaps of the show in his limited series, "Waters on 'Outer Banks.'"

