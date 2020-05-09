Gaillard Center's 2020-2021 season features Broadway musicals, chamber orchestras, and an iconic dance company

click to enlarge
The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater heads to the Gaillard next February.
While so much of the world has seemed to come to a standstill, area arts organizations and venues continue to plan for their upcoming seasons — offering a shimmer of hope at the end of this coronavirus tunnel. The Gaillard Center promises "10 sensational performances" during this upcoming season, including two Lowcountry Broadway premieres.
Tickets for the upcoming season's series subscription, which allows you to choose how many shows you want to see, from four to 10, go on sale on Fri. June 5 at 11 a.m.
Members can begin purchasing series subscriptions on Tues. June 2.
The 2020-2021 season kicks off on Sept. 30 with Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis
, which celebrates the centennial of iconic saxophonist and bepop pioneer, Charlier Parker. Comprised of 15 jazz soloists and ensemble players, the orchestra performs a vast repertoire, from original compositions to masterworks.
On Oct. 27 Audra McDonald
visits the Gaillard to perform her "trademark mix" of songs from Broadway and the Great American Songbook.
Broadway's hit musical Chicago
heads to the Gaillard on Dec. 8. The longest-running American musical in Broadway history, Chicago
is a classic tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz.
The year 2021 kicks off with Beautiful — The Carole King Musical
on Jan. 13 and 14. The performance tells the story of King's rise to stardom and features beloved songs like "One Fine Day" and "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman."
Another Broadway musical, Waitress
, makes its way to the Gaillard stage on Feb. 9. With original music and lyrics by Grammy winner Sara Bareilles, the songs in this show are full of fun and whimsy, from "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" to "Betrayed by My Eggs Pie."
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
, a past and popular Spoleto Festival USA visitor, performs at the Gaillard on Feb. 23-24, "using the universal language of dance as a medium of honoring the past, celebrating the present, and fearlessly reaching into the future." The mixed repertory program features an Ailey masterpiece, Revelations
, which explores grief and joy through African-American spirituals, song-sermons, gospel songs, and holy blues.
On March 8 the Gaillard presents Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
which features over 20 of Summer's classic hits like "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff."
The Academy of St Martin in the Fields
presents its fresh interpretations of orchestral music on March 11. The chamber orchestra is joined by German-Canadian cellist Johannes Moser.
Jean-Yves Thibaudet
presents an evening of DeBussey preludes on April 11.
A final musical, An Officer and A Gentleman
rounds out the Gaillard's 2020-2021 season on April 30. Based on the Oscar-winning film starring Richard Gere, this production features a score based on the 1980s catalogue that defined a generation.