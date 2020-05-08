Brookgreen Gardens opens new outdoor exhibit, "Southern Light," on May 15

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
If you've never walked through a literal field of light, now's your chance
Brookgreen Gardens in Murrells Inlet is currently open, 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. And, after its original opening date was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bruce Munro's massive outdoor light installation, Southern Light
, will open to the public on Fri. May 15.
Tickets to the exhibit, which runs through Sept. 12, can be purchased online
.
Munro has exhibited light installations all over the world, customizing each exhibit to its particular landscape. Munro chatted with City Paper
earlier this year, discussing the benefits of Brookgreen's carefully maintained botanical gardens.
"It's really like a huge gallery. You can place a piece of work in a different room and it has its own context and atmosphere. I was intrigued by this exterior space that has a kind of interior architecture," said Munro. "Because the landscape is quite flat, they use the flora and these architectural features to make you discover in a way how you walk from one room to another. It's magical. It's almost as if the garden is floating above the wildness."
The Brookgreen installation features nearly 12,000 lights, making the already stunning gardens even more eye-popping once the sun sets.
Learn more about Brookgreen Gardens and all of its attractions — including a Lowcountry Zoo — online at brookgreen.org
.