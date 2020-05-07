Buxton Books hosting virtual talk series, Reader Meet Writer

click to enlarge
Big Little Lies meets Presumed Innocent? Hear more about this new novel from the author herself this Fri. May 8 at 5 p.m.
Local bookstore Buxton Books hosts Reader Meet Writer, a virtual talk series presented by the Southern Independent Booksellers Alliance.
Stay up-to-date with the store's virtual offerings by checking in on their Facebook, where the talk series is updated weekly
On Thurs. May 7 at 3 p.m., tune in for a chat with Kaitlin Curtis, author of Native: Identifying, Belonging, and Rediscovering God
. Author Glennon Doyle has called this book "required reading for all those committed to learning the truth about the land we live on and the institutions we live inside of."
Kimberly McCreight, author of A Good Marriage
, joins the discussion on Fri. May 8 at 5 p.m. A Good Marriage has been described
as Big Little Lies
meets Presumed Innocent
.
To RSVP to these events be sure to email hello@buxtonbooks.com with your full name and the name of the events you'd like to attend.
You can buy both books online at buxtonbooks.com
