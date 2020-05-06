Robert Lange Studios presents new group show, "Red Ribbon," online now

-
Patrick Kramer's "Memories of a Broken Heart"
Robert Lange Studios (RLS) presents a new group show, Red Ribbon
, this May. While an opening reception is TBD, you can check out all of the pieces online now through May 22.
RLS presents a themed group show every year, featuring the work of artists from Charleston and beyond. This year's theme is, just as the exhibit's title suggests, centered around a red ribbon.
Gallery owner Robert Lange explains that each participating artist was sent a red ribbon and encouraged to "do anything they wanted with it." In each piece, the ribbon either shows up in subtle ways — draped over a bucket of candy or tied delicately in a woman's hair — or in more overt ones, with the ribbon serving as the main focus of a piece.
Artist Michelle Jader's "Control" has a woman wielding a red ribbon, smirking as she slashes it through the air. Nicola Johnson's "We've Got A Handle On It" features a red ribbon encircling two French presses, as if morning coffee were the greatest gift one could receive.
Lange says that RLS has hosted a number of group exhibits over the years, and that people seem to crave the variety found in them: "The audience here in Charleston and I think online in general has a desire for diversity, so group shows are a great way to give audiences a well edited, yet varied group of paintings."
Additional participating artists include Chambers Austelle, Erik Johnson, George Ayers, Joshua Flint, Kerry Simmons, Mia Bergeron, Karen Paavola, and others.
Learn more about the gallery — and stay tuned for any info about an opening date — online at roberlangestudios.com
or by visiting RLS' Facebook page
.
When: Through May 22
Price:
Free to view
