Robert Lange Studios presents new group show, "Red Ribbon," online now

Provided/Robert Lange Studios

Patrick Kramer's "Memories of a Broken Heart"

Event Details Red Ribbon When: Through May 22 Price: Free to view Visual Arts

Robert Lange Studios (RLS) presents a new group show,, this May. While an opening reception is TBD, you can check out all of the pieces online now through May 22.RLS presents a themed group show every year, featuring the work of artists from Charleston and beyond. This year's theme is, just as the exhibit's title suggests, centered around a red ribbon.Gallery owner Robert Lange explains that each participating artist was sent a red ribbon and encouraged to "do anything they wanted with it." In each piece, the ribbon either shows up in subtle ways — draped over a bucket of candy or tied delicately in a woman's hair — or in more overt ones, with the ribbon serving as the main focus of a piece.Artist Michelle Jader's "Control" has a woman wielding a red ribbon, smirking as she slashes it through the air. Nicola Johnson's "We've Got A Handle On It" features a red ribbon encircling two French presses, as if morning coffee were the greatest gift one could receive.Lange says that RLS has hosted a number of group exhibits over the years, and that people seem to crave the variety found in them: "The audience here in Charleston and I think online in general has a desire for diversity, so group shows are a great way to give audiences a well edited, yet varied group of paintings."Additional participating artists include Chambers Austelle, Erik Johnson, George Ayers, Joshua Flint, Kerry Simmons, Mia Bergeron, Karen Paavola, and others.Learn more about the gallery — and stay tuned for any info about an opening date — online at roberlangestudios.com or by visiting RLS' Facebook page