Middleton Place has reopened for self-guided tours

Enjoy the great outdoors while social distancing from others at Middleton Place, now open daily
A number of local businesses, organizations, and historic sites are cautiously beginning to reopen following Gov. Henry McMaster's recent lifting of the state's home or work order. Middleton Place begins to open this week, with additional safety guidelines and precautions in place.
You can properly social distance in Middleton's landscaped gardens and stableyards, which are now open daily for self-guided tours, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Guests must arrive and check-in at the visitor center before 3:30 p.m.
You can even grab a bite to eat at Middleton Place Restaurant's outdoor patio; the restaurant offers takeout from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (all orders must be paid for with a credit or debit card).
Middleton Place says that staff is working hard to frequently disinfect frequently touched surfaces and to provide hand sanitizer for visitor and employee use.
If you aren't quite ready to venture outside yet, Middleton Place continues to offer their virtual series, Plugged Into History
, which explore topics from urban plantations to "soldier raids on homesteads."
Learn more online at middletonplace.org
.