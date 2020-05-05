VIDEOS: Looking back at 10 years with PechaKucha 32

click to enlarge Provided

Whitney Powers

Marcus Amaker

Jacob Lindsey

Jonathan Sanchez

Tim Hussey

Nico Romo

Brady Waggoner

Milestone PechaKucha 32 occurred on Nov. 12, 2018 and celebrated 10 years of PechaKucha events in the Holy City. The city's first-ever PK was 10 years to the day before in 2008 at Memminger Auditorium.The organizing posse of Charleston Creative Parliament initially took on the project as a fun experiment. One short video online captures the edgy, spontaneous nature of the evening:In the period between those two evenings, more than 250 creatives of all stripes shared what inspired them in their unique personal endeavors. For PK 32, all but one of the original PK 1 presenters returned to the PechaKucha stage with the opportunity to reflect once again on their creative drives and ambitions within PK's signature format.These returning presenters: Whitney Powers, architect and coordinator of "If You Were Mayor"; Tim Hussey, abstract artist; Jonathan Sanchez, proprietor of Blue Bicycle Books and founder of YALLFest; Jacob Lindsay, urban designer and Charleston planning director; Justin Nathanson, filmmaker; Brady Waggoner, founder of HOOK and key member of The Dubplates; Nico Romo, chef/owner of NICO; Marcus Amaker, Charleston poet laureate.Founding member of Charleston Creative Parliament, Robert Prioleau emceed and of course Professor Ping DJed.Doing returning duty as PK 32 poster artist was City Paper's own Steve Stegelin, who had also designed the poster for PechaKucha 12 in 2011.PechaKucha 32 was complemented by Creatives by Jonathan Boncek, an exhibition spotlighting numerous Charleston creatives.