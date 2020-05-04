VIDEOS: Throwback to PechaKucha 31, featuring the Cocktail Bandits, a photographer, restaurateurs, and a curator

click to enlarge Provided

Taneka Reaves & Johnny Caldwell

Wolfgang Zimmerman

Jonathan Boncek

Trace Bonner

Mike Quinn

Jen & Mike Kulick

Mark Sloan

Welcome back. Today we'll be throwing it all the way back to September 5, 2018 for PechaKucha 31. How could we forget PK31? In case you need a reminder, it featured:Taneka Reaves & Johnny Caldwell - The Cocktail BanditsWolfgang Zimmerman - Producer, Rialto RowJonathan Boncek - PhotographerTrace Bonner - Holy Cow YogaMike Quinn - MusicianJen & Mike Kulick - Tattooed MooseMark Sloan - Halsey Institute of Contemporary ArtVictor Hart designed the PK31 poster.