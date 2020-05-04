Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

VIDEOS: Throwback to PechaKucha 31, featuring the Cocktail Bandits, a photographer, restaurateurs, and a curator

Musicians, a yogi, a photographer, and more

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Mon, May 4, 2020 at 4:53 PM

We've partnered up with the Charleston Music Hall and Charleston Arts Festival to re-release videos from some of our favorite PechaKuchas from the past few years. The talks feature recognizable Charleston creatives — we'll post two a week.

Welcome back. Today we'll be throwing it all the way back to September 5, 2018 for PechaKucha 31. How could we forget PK31? In case you need a reminder, it featured:

Taneka Reaves & Johnny Caldwell - The Cocktail Bandits
Wolfgang Zimmerman - Producer, Rialto Row
Jonathan Boncek - Photographer
Trace Bonner - Holy Cow Yoga
Mike Quinn - Musician
Jen & Mike Kulick - Tattooed Moose
Mark Sloan - Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art

Victor Hart designed the PK31 poster.

Taneka Reaves & Johnny Caldwell


Wolfgang Zimmerman


Jonathan Boncek


Trace Bonner


Mike Quinn


Jen & Mike Kulick


Mark Sloan

