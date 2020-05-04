Redux now accepting mail-in submissions for an upcoming member exhibition

click to enlarge
-
Send in your postcard art and admire it displayed in Redux's front window
Redux Contemporary Art Center is now accepting submissions for an upcoming exhibition — one that features the work of its members. Redux is asking current members to mail in art in the form of a postcard to be used in an evolving installation.
If you're not a member you can become one by joining online — individual memberships
start at $50.
The exhibition, appropriately titled from you, to us
will be on view at Redux for the public to engage with from a distance. Plus, the postcard format makes the art accessible for everyone who sees it before it makes its way to Redux — like those hardworking postal workers handling our mail every day.
Members can craft their postcards however they like, using found materials, writing love notes, or just doodling to their heart's content.
Mail your postcard to 1056 King St., Charleston, SC 29403.
Learn more about Redux and member benefits online at reduxstudios.org
.