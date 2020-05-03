Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Sunday, May 3, 2020

Bulldog Tours highlights Charleston's stories of resilience during virtual tours

A history of resilience

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Sun, May 3, 2020 at 9:52 AM

click to enlarge While we can't go on in-person tours, Bulldog has a virtual alternative - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • While we can't go on in-person tours, Bulldog has a virtual alternative
This week Bulldog Tours has put a positive spin on their now-regular virtual tours. Since March, Bulldog has been offering daily virtual tours of historic sites around town, from Washington Square to the Old City Jail.
Related Bulldog Tours hosting virtual tours of the Holy City during coronavirus: Coming to you live (from Facebook)
Bulldog Tours, which is the only touring company allowed into Magnolia Cemetery, takes audiences on a Facebook live wild ride
Bulldog Tours hosting virtual tours of the Holy City during coronavirus
Coming to you live (from Facebook)
Bulldog Tours is currently unable to take Charlestonians and visitors on real-life tours of Charleston, but that doesn't mean they can't still take us on virtual tours of the city. Every day at 2 p.m. head to Bulldog Tours' Facebook for a family-friendly tour of a different historic Charleston location.
By Connelly Hardaway
Features
Now, the tour company is pairing this historic info with an uplifting theme as part of their "Trials, Tribulations, and Hope" series. Stories of resilience can really resonate right now, especially when the coronavirus pandemic appears to have no end in sight.

Recent topics have included Civil War and Reconstruction, the sinking of the Hunley, The Revolution, and tornadoes (a natural disaster that's been all too relevant in recent weeks).

Needless to say, this city has seen its share of hardships in the past 350 years.

In a COVID-19 statement, the tour company explains why they continue to go virtual every day: "There’s a lot of uncertainty in the world right now, so we hope to bring a little levity to your day, to teach you something new, and to hopefully make you smile. Charleston has seen a lot in her time, and we know she’ll make it through this moment as well."

Check out all of Bulldog's virtual tours on their Facebook page.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS