Bulldog Tours highlights Charleston's stories of resilience during virtual tours

Bulldog Tours hosting virtual tours of the Holy City during coronavirus

Coming to you live (from Facebook)

Bulldog Tours is currently unable to take Charlestonians and visitors on real-life tours of Charleston, but that doesn't mean they can't still take us on virtual tours of the city. Every day at 2 p.m. head to Bulldog Tours' Facebook for a family-friendly tour of a different historic Charleston location.

By Connelly Hardaway

Features