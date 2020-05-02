Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Saturday, May 2, 2020

Whale sighting in West Ashley parking lot

Coming to an art installation near you

Posted by Andy Brack on Sat, May 2, 2020 at 11:02 AM

click to enlarge ANDY BRACK
  • Andy Brack
Master carver Stephen Vadakin, 59, of Hollywood has a whale of a deal for someone.

On a balmy Lowcountry Wednesday near the intersection of Wappoo Road and St. Andrews Boulevard, the longtime sculptor sanded the oak log he's turning into a sculpture of a humpback whale. So far, he's got about 300 hours invested in the project, which he says will take another month or two to finish.

Once complete, Vadakin wants to donate the carving to an area library to hang from a ceiling, much like a similar wooden whale he carved is in a museum on Cape Cod. The 4,000-pound oak log being turned into the carving came from a tree downed last year in a hurricane, he said. He salvaged it from a neighbor's yard with the help of Ravenel Rental, he added.

More on Vadakin's art is at facebook.com/StephenVadakin1Gallery

