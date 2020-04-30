Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Thursday, April 30, 2020

Art this week: Miles Purvis and Rachael Nerney release new collections

Bright and beautiful

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Apr 30, 2020 at 3:18 PM

click to enlarge Snag Purvis' face collages starting this Sat. May 2 - PROVIDED/MILES PURVIS
  • Provided/Miles Purvis
  • Snag Purvis' face collages starting this Sat. May 2
Two local artists, both represented by the Miller Gallery, release new collections this week, just in time to fill your walls with some much-needed brightness.

You can shop new pieces from Rachael Nerney, who released a series of perfectly Spring florals earlier this week. Nerney's colorful paintings often feature vibrant fruits and veggies — which was fitting for the piece she created for this year's Charleston Farmers Market poster. 
Related The 2020 Charleston Farmers Market poster reflects the rainbow of bounty available from local producers: Taste the rainbow
Feast your eyes (and eventually, your mouth!) on the bounty of the Charleston Farmers Market
The 2020 Charleston Farmers Market poster reflects the rainbow of bounty available from local producers
Taste the rainbow
While we're not sure when the Charleston and West Ashley Farmers Markets will return, we can eagerly await their bounty by feasting our eyes on this year's downtown farmers market poster. Created by local artist Rachael Nerney, the poster features the bold, vibrant colors typical of her work.
By Connelly Hardaway
Culture Shock
Her floral pieces, featuring delicate daisies and baby blue forget-me-nots are just as whimsical and fun. They're priced right too, with pieces starting at just $125. Peruse the goods online.

Artist Miles Purvis releases new pieces this Sat. May 2 at 10 a.m. Her series of collages, which she has created throughout the current quarantine, starts at just $150.

She's talked about the history of her face series, which feature stunning representations of what we may not traditionally think of as "faces."

Purvis says: "I remember I couldn't sleep one night so I went into my studio and just started creating. I had a closet full of clothes that no longer fit but I couldn’t bring myself to part with them yet. There, in that early morning hour, I decided to cut the clothes up and attempt to make a face that was a reflection of my emotions at the time, chaotic yet pulled together. That night was the start of a pivotal body of work in my career and has helped me cope and work through continued times of darkness."

Keep an eye out for Purvis' work online. (She's posting sneak peeks on her 'gram too.)

Are you a local artists releasing new works? Send all the deets to connelly@charlestoncitypaper.com.

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Events

Related Stories

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS