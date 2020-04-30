Art this week: Miles Purvis and Rachael Nerney release new collections

click to enlarge
Provided/Miles Purvis
Snag Purvis' face collages starting this Sat. May 2
Two local artists, both represented by the Miller Gallery, release new collections this week, just in time to fill your walls with some much-needed brightness.
You can shop new pieces from Rachael Nerney, who released a series of perfectly Spring florals earlier this week. Nerney's colorful paintings often feature vibrant fruits and veggies — which was fitting for the piece she created for this year's Charleston Farmers Market poster.
Her floral pieces, featuring delicate daisies and baby blue forget-me-nots are just as whimsical and fun. They're priced right too, with pieces starting at just $125. Peruse the goods online
Artist Miles Purvis releases new pieces this Sat. May 2 at 10 a.m. Her series of collages, which she has created throughout the current quarantine, starts at just $150.
She's talked about the history of her face series, which feature stunning representations of what we may not traditionally think of as "faces."
Purvis says: "I remember I couldn't sleep one night so I went into my studio and just started creating. I had a closet full of clothes that no longer fit but I couldn’t bring myself to part with them yet. There, in that early morning hour, I decided to cut the clothes up and attempt to make a face that was a reflection of my emotions at the time, chaotic yet pulled together. That night was the start of a pivotal body of work in my career and has helped me cope and work through continued times of darkness."
Keep an eye out for Purvis' work online
. (She's posting sneak peeks on her 'gram too
Are you a local artists releasing new works? Send all the deets to connelly@charlestoncitypaper.com.