Art this week: Miles Purvis and Rachael Nerney release new collections

The 2020 Charleston Farmers Market poster reflects the rainbow of bounty available from local producers

Taste the rainbow

While we're not sure when the Charleston and West Ashley Farmers Markets will return, we can eagerly await their bounty by feasting our eyes on this year's downtown farmers market poster. Created by local artist Rachael Nerney, the poster features the bold, vibrant colors typical of her work.

By Connelly Hardaway

Culture Shock