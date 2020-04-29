SC Arts Commission taking applications for emergency relief grants

click to enlarge
This week, the South Carolina Arts Commission (SCAC) announced the availability of emergency relief for South Carolina arts organizations and individual artists who can prove lost income because of the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Applications for SCAC grants will be accepted beginning Wed. April 29 through May 15. You can find the applications and guidelines online at southcarolinaarts.com
These grants are only applicable to artists who have suffered income loss caused by COVID-19-related cancellations and closures during the fourth quarter of FY2020. The relief may support salaries and administrative costs to the nonprofit arts sector including rent/mortgage and other operating expenses.
Funding for each arts organization will be based on the applying organization's budget size. Funding is made possible by the National Endowment for the Arts, which received a $75 million allocation in the CARES Act
Individual artists who have lived in South Carolina for at least one year may receive up to $1,000.
In a press release SCAC executive director David Platts said: "The South Carolina Arts Commission understands the difficulties our artists and arts organizations in South Carolina are facing right now, and it is imperative that they get assistance. We are happy to be able to provide some help during trying times, and are doing our best to make the process simple and fast."
The SCAC hopes to notify grant recipients within two weeks of the application deadline, which ends on May 15.