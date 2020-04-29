Mindful Mornings Charleston hosting virtual meeting this Friday at 10 a.m.

CreativeMornings Charleston now hosting weekly Instagram Live videos on Fridays at 9 a.m.

Live and local

While CreativeMornings Charleston cannot currently host their usual monthly morning lecture series, they've decided to get, well, creative, and take things online. CreativeMornings is upping the creative content, too, with new weekly Instagram live sessions, held every Friday morning at 9 a.m.

By Connelly Hardaway

Culture Shock