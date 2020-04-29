Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Mindful Mornings Charleston hosting virtual meeting this Friday at 10 a.m.

(Zoom) meeting of the minds

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Wed, Apr 29, 2020 at 3:58 PM

click to enlarge While Mindful Mornings sessions usually take place at Still Soul Studio, this Friday you can join in from your couch. - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • While Mindful Mornings sessions usually take place at Still Soul Studio, this Friday you can join in from your couch.
Similar to Charleston's other morning lecture series, Creative Mornings, Mindful Mornings is a free, monthly "forum for do-gooders" that focuses on local leaders in the health and wellness communities.
While they've had to put their in-person sessions on hold during the coronavirus pandemic, Mindful Mornings will go virtual this Fri. May 1 at 10 a.m. with a talk on the importance of connection.

We don't know who will be speaking during this session of Mindful Mornings (they don't pre-announce speakers so the audience can "live in the present moment"), but we do know that you'll be engaged in some important conversations about connection, especially during these challenging times.

You can sign up for the free Zoom call now. 
Event Details Mindful Mornings: Connection
When: Fri., May 1, 10 a.m.
Price: Free to attend
Lectures + Seminars and Wellness

