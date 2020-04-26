Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Sunday, April 26, 2020

Artists create "Love from a distance" T-shirts to support local charities and businesses

Social distance ❤️

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Sun, Apr 26, 2020 at 1:21 PM

click to enlarge PROVIDED
  • Provided
Several Charleston-area artists have pooled their collective talents to create T-shirts that spread a message of positivity — from a distance. Graphic designer Connor Lock teamed up with some pals (Cannonborough Beverages' Brandon Wogamon and Brittany Paul) to print T-shirts that feature his design and the phrase "Love from a distance."

As Lock explains in a promotional video for the shirts, "We need some motivation in this time. This is my symbol, my token of sending love to someone I care about."

Each shirt is $25 and supports a local screen printer along with local community partners and charities. "Love from a distance" will run week-long pre-sales of the shirts with a goal for a local charity, distributing the proceeds to the charity at the end of that week.

For this first week, proceeds from shirts will be distributed to Pay it Forward on Tues. April 28.

Learn more online at lovefromadistance.org.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Support local, independent journalism.
Consider a donation to the Charleston City Paper.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS