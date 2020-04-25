North Charleston Pops! announces 2020-2021 season featuring Italian love songs, hits from the Eagles, and more

click to enlarge
The upcoming North Charleston Pops! season features Italian love songs, music from the Woodstock era, and every hit from the Eagles
While the North Charleston Pops! 2020-21 season doesn't kick off until September, we think a teaser of all the upcoming shows may be just what you music lovers need right now.
All performances take place at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center and season tickets go on sale on Tues. May 5
(packages start at just $90).
In a press release, North Charleston Pops! music director and conductor Nick Palmer says: "As we come out of this social distancing time, music will bring us together to heal the challenges we have been facing. For our 2020-2021 season, love is definitely in the air as we feature the orchestra with romantic music to stir your soul and imagination."
Here's a look at what to expect:
Love Italian Style, Sept. 12
Get your fix of Italian music at this concert which features the voices of Dimitri Pittas and Leah Edwards. You'll hear "soul-wrenching" tunes from movies like The Godfather
, Oklahoma
, and The King and I.
This concert even takes things a bit tongue-in-cheek, including tunes from Spaghetti Westerns like A Fistful of Dollars
and The Legend of 1900.
Love, Peace and Patriotism: Music of the Woodstock Era, Nov. 7
Hear all your favorite tunes from the 1960s, with tributes to Lincoln, the Kennedy brothers, and Martin Luther King, Jr. Pops! promises "an eclectic mix of memorable moments."
Music of the Knights, Jan. 23, 2021
The "knights" in question for this concert are three of Britain's most legendary songwriters, Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Elton John, and Sir Paul McCartney. The concert features three Broadway singers to boot, performing hits like "Don't Cry for Me, Argentina," "Circle of Life," "Hey Jude," and many more.
Hotel California: The Original Eagles Tribute, March 13
Hotel California, an Eagles tribute band, joins North Charleston Pops! for an easy-going evening of Southern California sound.
Gotta Love It! with Take3, April 24
Did someone say genre-defying trio? That's Take3, an all-female band that puts their "roof-raising energy" into tunes from flicks and TV shows like Pirates of the Caribbean
, Pulp Fiction
, and Game of Thrones
.