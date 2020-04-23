Gaillard Center presents virtual exhibit and concert from 2018 program, "Prints in Clay"

This week the Gaillard Center releases two parts of their 2018 program, Prints in Clay, a multifaceted project that featured collabs with several community groups, exploring the contributions of African Americans to Charleston's history and culture.
Prints in Clay: A Visual Exhibit features a collection of South Carolina photographers telling the story of the Slave Dwelling Project, a nonprofit led by Joe McGill that works to identify and assist in preserving extant slave dwellings. The photos depict the historic dwellings in various states of preservation.
The Gaillard now also offers access to the Prints in Clay concert, Still, We Rise! A Spirituals Celebration. Spirituals are the primary musical focus of the concert, including several compositions by Wycliffe Gordon, "Still, We Rise!" and "He Heard My Cry."
Commissioned by the Gaillard, Gordon's compositions tell the untold stories of the ancestors who lived through the horrible conditions of slavery.
The concert also features music performed in the varying styles of classical, gospel, and jazz genres, with versions of songs like "Motherless Child," "Nobody Knows the Trouble I've Seen," and "Deep River." You'll also hear signature pieces and new compositions from Lowcountry Voices, led by director Nathan L. Nelson.
This Fri. April 24 at 4 p.m., the Gaillard hosts a 30-minute Zoom Q&A with Gordon, Nelson, and mezzo-soprano J'Nai Bridges. RSVP ahead of time.