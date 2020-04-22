Support the Charleston City Paper | New Video

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Pass the time with this stay-at-home activity sheet

Break out the crayons

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Wed, Apr 22, 2020 at 1:57 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-04-22_at_1.20.57_pm.png
In last week's print issue, we included a stay-at-home activity sheet. If you can't find a paper, here it is for you to color the old-fashioned way or on your device of choice. Also included: A word search and maze.

Thank you to our friends at Titan Termite and Pest Control for making it possible.

Download the full-page activity sheet now

