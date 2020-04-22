Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Pass the time with this stay-at-home activity sheet
Break out the crayons
Posted
by Lauren Hurlock
on Wed, Apr 22, 2020 at 1:57 PM
click to enlarge
In last week's print issue, we included a stay-at-home activity sheet. If you can't find a paper, here it is for you to color the old-fashioned way or on your device of choice. Also included: A word search and maze.
Thank you to our friends at Titan Termite and Pest Control for making it possible.
Tags: activities, coloring book, stay-at-home activities, stay home, Image