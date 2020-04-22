Charleston Symphony partners with the Gibbes to present female-focused virtual concert on Friday

click to enlarge
Alice Ravenel Huger Smith/Courtesy Gibbes Museum of Art
Huger Smith was a prominent figure in the Charleston renaissance
This Fri. April 24 at 7:30 p.m. the Charleston Symphony partners with the Gibbes Museum of Art to host a virtual concert featuring work by female composers. Enjoy the music set to works of art from one of the Gibbes' current exhibitions, Central to Their Lives: Southern Women Artists in the Johnson Collection.
You'll hear from members of the CSO
string quartet, Regina Yost and Kari Kistler, who will perform pieces inspired by Central to Their Lives
. The recorded performance will exclusively feature the works of women composers.
chatted with Angela Mack, Gibbes' executive director and chief curator, earlier this year
, she had this to say about the artists featured in Central to Their Lives
"All of these women were incredibly intrepid and made the decision to go in a direction that was most definitely not the norm — sometimes in opposition to family members and sometimes in opposition to social issues. But they persevered and that is really the story of this exhibition."
When: Fri., April 24, 7:30 p.m.
Donations
