From virtual tours to sweet deals, here's how Charleston galleries are navigating the online world

-
Provided
-
Dog & Horse Fine Art offers a series of Instagram videos that go deeper into the story behind artist P-Nut's creations
Last week we told you about several local art galleries offering 20 percent off
various works of art, boosting your home with new work while boosting local artists at the same time.
Robert Lange Studios, Mitchell Hill Gallery, and The Wells Gallery aren't the only places offering deals and inventive offerings during these strange times. Here are some other local galleries engaging with potential customers online and offering deals on select works of art:
Is your gallery offering cool new ways to engage with art? Send us the details to connelly@charlestoncitypaper.com.
Anglin Smith Fine Art
Gallery owner Leigh Smith says that she's offering FaceTime appointments with clients so they can get a better look at paintings they're interested in. She's also offering 30 percent off of select paintings.
Lowcountry Artists Gallery
Want to see how a piece of art may look in your home? Lowcountry Artists Gallery offers an "art in your space" function on their website so you can visualize how the art would work in your room of choice.
Trager Gallery
The owners of Trager Gallery are getting creative with how they introduce viewers to their artists. Tune into their Instagram
for short videos, "Amazing Art by Awesome Artists," where the gallery owners' seven-year-old daughter serves as a personal tour guide for the gallery, going piece by piece.
Edward J. Bednar Fine Art
This brand new gallery on State Street presents a virtual exhibition, Held Within
, that celebrates the beauty of interior spaces. "We highlight everyday objects with the hope of inspiring you to see all the beauty surrounding us during this time of isolation," says Edward J. Bednar.
Dog & Horse Gallery
Dog & Horse Gallery is utilizing their Instagram
to explain the cultural and historical significance of some of famed Lowcountry artist P-Nut's artwork. You can see P-Nut talking about his works like "Family that Prays Together" and "Life."
Atrium Art Gallery
You can now take a virtual tour of downtown's Atrium Art Gallery
. Like the Lowcountry Artists Gallery, Atrium also offers a function where you can see how some of their pieces would look in your own home.
Meyer Vogl Gallery
Laurie Meyer and Marissa Vogl know that a lot of folks want to donate their money to worthy causes right now. When you purchase a piece of artwork from Meyer Vogl Gallery you have the choice to add $25, $50, or $100 to your purchase to donate to three local charities: SLAY
, Feed the Need
, and the Coastal Community Foundation's Covid-19 Relief & Recovery Fund
.
Neema Gallery
You can shop all of Neema Gallery's works, created by renowned Southern African-American artists, online
. Owner Meisha Johnson posts timely art on the gallery's Instagram; Ted Ellis' "Time to Heal
," featuring doctors and nurses working on patients is more relevant now than ever.