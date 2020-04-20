From virtual tours to sweet deals, here's how Charleston galleries are navigating the online world

Lowcountry artists band together to create new organization, SLAY

Support Lowcountry artists, y'all

There's a new relief effort for artists in town — SLAY (Support Lowcountry Artists Y'all). The organization was launched by Bluffton-based artist Amiri Farris this week, with the hopes of encouraging collaboration among artists, engaging the community, and raising funds for artists in need.

By Connelly Hardaway

Culture Shock