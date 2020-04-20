Support the Charleston City Paper | New Video

Monday, April 20, 2020

Charleston comedy PSA reminds you that they'll make you laugh soon

Warming hearts across town

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Mon, Apr 20, 2020 at 4:20 PM

The Charleston Comedy Scene — a Facebook resource page as well as an apt description of the area's tight-knit comedy community — dropped a "We Miss You" video this weekend, reminding Charleston that while open mic nights and comedy showcases may be currently canceled, the laughs will return.

Keith "Big Daddy" Dee asked 29 local comics to send short clips without context and the participants quickly jumped on board. That level of trust is heartening these days.

Check out the video:

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS