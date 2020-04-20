Monday, April 20, 2020
Charleston comedy PSA reminds you that they'll make you laugh soon
Warming hearts across town
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Mon, Apr 20, 2020 at 4:20 PM
The Charleston Comedy Scene
— a Facebook resource page as well as an apt description of the area's tight-knit comedy community — dropped a "We Miss You" video this weekend, reminding Charleston that while open mic nights and comedy showcases may be currently canceled, the laughs will return.
Keith "Big Daddy" Dee asked 29 local comics to send short clips without context and the participants quickly jumped on board. That level of trust is heartening these days.
Check out the video:
Tags: Charleston Comedy Scene, compilation video, coronavirus pandemic, quarantine, local comedians, local comedy, Image