Coastal Community Foundation awards local artist Morgan Kinne $6,000 grant

Morgan Kinne
"House on Spring"
Today the Coastal Community Foundation (CCF) announced local artist Morgan Kinne as the recipient of the 2020 Griffith-Reyburn Lowcountry Artist of the Year award. The $6,000 grant is awarded annually, supporting the creation of an artist's new work that represents an aspect of the Lowcountry's lifestyle, culture, or environment.
Kinne works primarily as a sculptor, but she also creates paintings, drawings, and mixed media works. For the Griffith-Reyburn Awards she plans to create a sculpture exploring Charleston's architectural themes. The piece will reflect the way the city's buildings impact class, race, and equity.
In a press release Kinne explains her plans for the piece: "I want to present and engage the community with all aspects of Charleston life — the beauty, of course, but also more uncomfortable themes like rising waters, inequity and overdevelopment. The sculpture I am creating is ambitious in scale and concept, addressing a wide spectrum of Charleston life, aesthetics, and history."
Once completed in fall 2020, Kinne's sculpture will remain her personal property to keep, show, or sell.
The Coastal Community Foundation is a local nonprofit that works to "create vibrant communities by united people and investing resources" in Lowcountry counties.
