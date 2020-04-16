Support the Charleston City Paper | New Video

Sister duo Gracie & Lacy host virtual concerts each Saturday night

Welcome to social distance studios

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Apr 16, 2020 at 8:05 AM

click to enlarge This sister act is heading to Facebook every Saturday for free online concerts - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • This sister act is heading to Facebook every Saturday for free online concerts
Sisters and local entertainers Gracie & Lacy have launched their aptly titled Social Distance Studios and now offer virtual concerts and classes. Enjoy a free concert on Facebook every Saturday at 7 p.m.

During the concerts, attendees can enjoy the sisters' sweet harmonies, tap dancing, and stories. If you're lucky Brick the Poodle may make an appearance via his poodle cam, donning one of his bowties.

If the current quarantine has you antsy to learn a new skill, you can sign up to take virtual voice lessons and tap dancing classes, available for all ages and levels. For more info on classes, head online or email info@gracieandlacy.com. 
When: Saturdays, 7 p.m.
Price: Free
