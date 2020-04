Sister duo Gracie & Lacy host virtual concerts each Saturday night

click to enlarge Provided

This sister act is heading to Facebook every Saturday for free online concerts

Sisters and local entertainers Gracie & Lacy have launched their aptly titled Social Distance Studios and now offer virtual concerts and classes. Enjoy a free concert on Facebook every Saturday at 7 p.m.During the concerts, attendees can enjoy the sisters' sweet harmonies, tap dancing, and stories. If you're lucky Brick the Poodle may make an appearance via his poodle cam, donning one of his bowties.If the current quarantine has you antsy to learn a new skill, you can sign up to take virtual voice lessons and tap dancing classes, available for all ages and levels. For more info on classes, head online or email info@gracieandlacy.com.