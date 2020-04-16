Thursday, April 16, 2020
North Charleston Pops! will stream a virtual concert this Saturday
Inspiring hope
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Thu, Apr 16, 2020 at 6:53 AM
click to enlarge
North Charleston Pops! joins a number of other local arts organizations with online offerings, presenting a virtual concert
this Sat. April 18 at 7:30 p.m. Tune in to a short (but sweet) concert, conducted by Maestro Nick Palmer, featuring all members of the North Charleston Pops! orchestra.
The orchestra plans to perform two familiar and "highly emotional" works during the concert. Produced by Janton Barrineau in collaboration with Windsor House Studio of Cathedral Church in North Charleston, the concert is a compilation of each musician's recorded instrument or voice, recorded from their own homes.
In a press release Palmer, who is also the music director of Pops!, said: "The members of the North Charleston POPS! have missed being able to play for our audience. We wanted to share music with the community to inspire hope during these unusual times and are grateful to Windsor House Studio for making this concert possible."
When: Sat., April 18, 7:30 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
Concert Music
Tags: North Charleston Pops!, Maestro Nick Palmer, orchestra, virtual concert, online concert, Image