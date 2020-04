Summerville's Main Street Reads offering 'shelf care' with books and brownies

click to enlarge Provided

The two "B"s you've been waiting for, books and brownies

If you're like us you're utilizing all the current books in your home library as escapist tools for getting through this current pandemic. Eventually, though, you'll need to purchase some new books — and that's where local bookstores come into play.Summerville's Main Street Reads is currently offering curbside pickup of their books, which you can peruse online . You can also call the store and ask for recommendations based on your book preferences.This week the store is offering a sweet treat with your book purchase — a scratch-made, pre-wrapped brownie from Eva's on Main. Head online or call (843) 875-5171 to learn more.