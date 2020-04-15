Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Summerville's Main Street Reads offering 'shelf care' with books and brownies
A sweet deal
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Wed, Apr 15, 2020 at 2:51 PM
If you're like us you're utilizing all the current books in your home library as escapist tools for getting through this current pandemic. Eventually, though, you'll need to purchase some new books — and that's where local bookstores come into play.
Summerville's Main Street Reads is currently offering curbside pickup of their books, which you can peruse online
. You can also call the store and ask for recommendations based on your book preferences.
This week the store is offering a sweet treat with your book purchase — a scratch-made, pre-wrapped brownie from Eva's on Main.
Head online
or call (843) 875-5171 to learn more.
