Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Summerville's Main Street Reads offering 'shelf care' with books and brownies

A sweet deal

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Wed, Apr 15, 2020 at 2:51 PM

If you're like us you're utilizing all the current books in your home library as escapist tools for getting through this current pandemic. Eventually, though, you'll need to purchase some new books — and that's where local bookstores come into play.

Summerville's Main Street Reads is currently offering curbside pickup of their books, which you can peruse online. You can also call the store and ask for recommendations based on your book preferences. 
This week the store is offering a sweet treat with your book purchase — a scratch-made, pre-wrapped brownie from Eva's on Main.

Head online or call (843) 875-5171 to learn more.

