Gibbes Museum staffers get creative with #MuseumChallenge

click to enlarge Courtesy Gibbes Museum of Art

A "Veiled Lady" for the coronavirus pandemic

You may have noticed a new trend on social media during the coronavirus pandemic. Friends and family members have started to don strange headgear and drape sheets in weird ways to recreate iconic pieces of art from all over the world. The staff at the Gibbes Museum of Art has readily gotten on board, sharing their fun recreations as part of the international #MuseumChallenge.