Charleston artist Tate Nation turns paintings into puzzles

Just in time for indoor activities, local artist Tate Nation has created puzzles out of some of his favorite paintings. Each of his puzzles is 18 x 24" with 550 pieces. You can buy the puzzles ($30 each) online
The four colorful puzzles highlight Nation's whimsical style, featuring notable local scenes from the College of Charleston to Sullivan's Island. The best part? If you really love your first Nation puzzle, any additional puzzles you purchase come at a discount, for just $24.
Nation's work has been commissioned by organizations and companies like the USPS, Coca-Cola, Delta and more. His work has been featured on past posters for Piccolo Spoleto Festival and he's served as the illustrator-in-residence at the Gibbes Museum of Art.
Learn more about Nation online
