Support the Charleston City Paper | New Video

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Charleston artist Tate Nation turns paintings into puzzles

Order one online now

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, Apr 14, 2020 at 8:02 AM

click to enlarge Put together a puzzle that features a pretty scene from downtown Charlesotn - PROVIDED (DETAIL)
  • Provided (detail)
  • Put together a puzzle that features a pretty scene from downtown Charlesotn
Just in time for indoor activities, local artist Tate Nation has created puzzles out of some of his favorite paintings. Each of his puzzles is 18 x 24" with 550 pieces. You can buy the puzzles ($30 each) online.

The four colorful puzzles highlight Nation's whimsical style, featuring notable local scenes from the College of Charleston to Sullivan's Island. The best part? If you really love your first Nation puzzle, any additional puzzles you purchase come at a discount, for just $24.

Nation's work has been commissioned by organizations and companies like the USPS, Coca-Cola, Delta and more. His work has been featured on past posters for Piccolo Spoleto Festival and he's served as the illustrator-in-residence at the Gibbes Museum of Art.

Learn more about Nation online.

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS