Monday, April 13, 2020

Artist Tim Banks creates "monster masks" for coronavirus protection

Scare that virus away

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Mon, Apr 13, 2020 at 4:20 PM

Local artist Tim Banks is jumping on the coronavirus facial protection bandwagon with two new face masks, designed with monsters in mind. The masks are just $18 and can be purchased online.

The breathable fabric is washable and reusable and fits all sizes. Of course this mask comes with no guarantees that it will protect you completely from COVID-19. The CDC does recommend wearing a mask to help slow the spread of the virus — so why not have a little fun with it?

Banks is a Charleston-based illustrator who has created works for everything from posters for the Charleston Farmers Market to dozens of children's books, including Monsters in Charleston.

Check out all of Banks' work and products online at timothybanks.com.

