Charleston-based arts management company presents virtual pop-up art show

Provided
Snag a new piece for your home (and know that 10 percent of proceeds go to an area food bank)
Locally based arts management company The Scouted Studio is currently hosting a virtual pop-up art show, with work from 24 artists from across the world.
Scouted Studio, founded by Hayley Price, features an online gallery, showroom space, and business coaching. The gallery focuses on the work of emerging, contemporary artists from both Charleston and beyond. Price focuses on curating a selection of art fit to reach collectors of all levels, helping art lovers make smart art investments.
Provided
Hayley Price helps pair art lovers with art that makes sense for their budgets
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Scouted Studio is utilizing their virtual platform to offer even more exposure for emerging artists, especially ones who may have had recently canceled art shows.
In a press release Price says, "This show is meant to bring together the art community and those who are interested or may become interested in art. With everything going on in the news, people can use art as an escape to keep their spirits high and find newfound inspiration in their own homes."
The pop-up virtual show will be online through April 30. Check it out online
. Ten percent of all sales from the show will support Charleston-area food banks, and several of the participating artists have already matched Scouted Studio's contribution.