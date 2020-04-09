Forced online by pandemic, artist Sam Reuter's work featured in international exhibition

click to enlarge
Sam Rueter's pieces focus on the female form
Local artist Sam Rueter's figurative works can be found at the Grand Bohemian Gallery, where she debuted her first solo show last year and at Nosh Cafe, where large mural work is featured. And now you can find Rueter's work as part of an virtual exhibition featuring work from around the world: The Other Art Fair Online Studios.
Rueter's work was scheduled to be included in The Other Art Fair, held in London starting on March 19, but concerns and complications around the coronavirus obviously altered those plans.
The Other Art Fair, like so many other arts organizations and galleries, pivoted to offering the exhibition online. You can find Rueter's latest expressive figurative work through the online platform
, which also includes professional shipping that delivers the work directly to your home.
Rueter's work usually features the female form, painted in such a fluid way that there's a focus on the movement, gesture, and posture of each figure. Rueter creates the pieces using the bodies of real women who agree to tell a story using their physical presence.
Check out more of Rueter's work online
