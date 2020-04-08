Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Several Charleston galleries offering 20 percent off art
Quarantine pick-me-up
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Wed, Apr 8, 2020 at 3:21 PM
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Adam Hall is a contemporary landscape artist whose work can be found at Robert Lange Studios
There is perhaps no better time than the present coronavirus pandemic to invest in a new piece of local art. You brighten up your home while supporting local artists — a win-win. As an added incentive to buy local art, three local galleries are currently offering a 20 percent discount on pieces.
Mitchell Hill, a "design house" and art gallery, is offering 20 percent off most of their original art pieces. Head online to check out some of Mitchell Hill's artists and be sure to contact them for more info
on pieces you like.
Last week Robert Lange Studios held their first "art watch" in place of the usual first-of-the-month art walk that local galleries and studios hold all over town. (You can still catch it on Vimeo
). RLS is currently offering 20 percent off any sculpture or painting in the studio, taking that money out of the gallery's commission, not the artist's pocket. Peruse works online
.
The Wells Gallery
is offering 20 percent off works featured on their website during the month of April to help support their artists (the discount will not affect the artist's pay).
Tags: discount art, local art, buy local art, Wells Gallery, Mitchell Hill, Robert Lange Studios, Image