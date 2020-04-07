The 2020 Charleston Farmers Market poster reflects the rainbow of bounty available from local producers

click to enlarge
-
Rachael Nerney
-
Feast your eyes (and eventually, your mouth!) on the bounty of the Charleston Farmers Market
We're not sure when the Charleston and West Ashley Farmers Markets will return, but we can eagerly await their bounty by feasting our eyes on this year's downtown farmers market poster. Created by local artist Rachael Nerney, the poster features the bold, vibrant colors typical of her work.
Nerney is used to displaying the bounty of the Lowcountry; after graduating from the Savannah College of Art and Design in 2013, Nerney worked for Whole Foods as an in-house artist, filling walls and chalkboards with oversized food paintings.
Nerney's work has been featured in the Charleston Wine + Food office, the Vendue Hotel, Whole Foods, and in a recent duet exhibit at the Miller Gallery. Check out more of her work online at rachaelnerney.com
.
You may not be able to shop at farmers markets at the moment, but you can still support local farmers and producers — check out our list of places
that are offering CSAs, pickups, and deliveries of goods.