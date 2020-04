Charleston artists doodling "bad portraits" to raise money for area organizations

click to enlarge Provided

Recognize this guy? It's Mayor Tecklenburg, of course!

The Charleston community continues to impress us with its ability to create in the face of the current coronavirus pandemic. This week a local group of self-described "mediocre artists," has launched Bad Portraits Charleston, an effort to raise money for local nonprofits while creating funny portraits.The concept is simple: Donate at least $5 to a nonprofit or credible funding source for local small business or donate a gift, meal, or treat to area doctors, nurses, and medical assistants.Include proof of your donation, a photo of yourself, and the best way to contact you, and email badportraitscharleston@gmail.com If you donate $20 to a cause of your choice you'll receive a physical copy of your portrait, signed by the artist.Easy as that. Learn more online at badportraitscharleston.com