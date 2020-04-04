Support the Charleston City Paper | New Video

Charleston artists doodling "bad portraits" to raise money for area organizations

Bad portraits, good cause

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Sat, Apr 4, 2020 at 8:25 AM

Recognize this guy? It's Mayor Tecklenburg, of course!
  • Provided
  • Recognize this guy? It's Mayor Tecklenburg, of course!
The Charleston community continues to impress us with its ability to create in the face of the current coronavirus pandemic. This week a local group of self-described "mediocre artists," has launched Bad Portraits Charleston, an effort to raise money for local nonprofits while creating funny portraits.

The concept is simple: Donate at least $5 to a nonprofit or credible funding source for local small business or donate a gift, meal, or treat to area doctors, nurses, and medical assistants.

Include proof of your donation, a photo of yourself, and the best way to contact you, and email badportraitscharleston@gmail.com.

If you donate $20 to a cause of your choice you'll receive a physical copy of your portrait, signed by the artist.

Easy as that. Learn more online at badportraitscharleston.com.

