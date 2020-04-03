Support the Charleston City Paper | New Video

Friday, April 3, 2020

Local entertainers Brad and Jennifer Moranz raising money for local performers with weekly musical offerings

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Fri, Apr 3, 2020 at 8:20 AM

Brad and Jennifer Moranz are raising money for local performers through GoFundMe
  • Provided
  • Brad and Jennifer Moranz are raising money for local performers through GoFundMe
Brad and Jennifer Moranz — the pair behind Moranz Entertainment — are releasing weekly musical performances through GoFundMe. If the performances move you, you're encouraged to donate any amount, which will be put in a fund that's divided among local, full-time performers.

All money raised will be given to folks who are entirely dependent on performing for their income, the duo says.
In a press release Brad said: "Our local musicians and singers — the very people who make our shows so special — are being hit hard. We wanted to do something to help while also giving our fans a chance to enjoy some incredible performances from the comfort of their home."

The weekly performances will feature segments from previous shows as well as some new performances, created in studio using local performers and musicians.

The Moranzes have their hands in plenty of productions throughout the year, but one of their largest is their 10-day Christmastime variety show each year at the Charleston Music Hall. Learn more at bradandjennifermoranz.com.

