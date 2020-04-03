Support the Charleston City Paper | New Video

Friday, April 3, 2020

Local artists Jenn Griffith and Katherine Dunlap have colorful new work for your quarantine

Spring has sprung

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Fri, Apr 3, 2020 at 12:11 PM

click to enlarge PROVIDED/JENN GRIFFITH
  • Provided/Jenn Griffith
This week, Charleston artists Jenn Griffith and Katherine Dunlap release new, colorful paintings, works that could very well get us through these trying, pandemic times.

Griffith's Spring collection is inspired by the vibrant landscapes of Charleston, Puerto Rico, and all the beaches in between. She hopes that her art will offer some sense of peace — and appreciation for the natural world around us.

Griffith paints on canvas and on surfboards, repurposing old boards to create custom wall pieces.


Dunlap planned to display her works, a collection of small and large landscapes, at an art show this April. Instead she's releasing them online on Fri. April 3 at 10 a.m. Dunlap's works are vibrant and whimsical, an ideal antidote to our current quarantine.

You can find Griffith's work at jenngriffithart.com and Dunlap's at katherinedunlap.com.

