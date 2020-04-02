Support the Charleston City Paper

Thursday, April 2, 2020

Along with Marcus Amaker's new book out this week, the poet laureate has plans to publish local authors and students

The Birth of All Things

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Apr 2, 2020 at 9:25 AM

click to enlarge Amaker's daughter, Rei, inspired a lot of his new material - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Amaker's daughter, Rei, inspired a lot of his new material
This week Charleston's poet laureate, Marcus Amaker, announced his latest project, The Birth of All Things, a 104-page poetry book about everything from battle droids to the black experience.

You can preorder a pay-what-you-want copy of the book now through June 2 at newpoetrybook.com. (The book is $12 otherwise).
click to enlarge The cover art for this latest book is by Florida digital artist Nick Davis - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • The cover art for this latest book is by Florida digital artist Nick Davis


In a press release, Amaker describes the book: "The Birth of All Things is about creative freedom. These poems take chances — in form and subject matter. This collection is my most personal and professional work, and the reader will come away with a more complete view of who I am after experiencing the book."

Amaker started creating new poems during his wife Jordan's pregnancy last year; the pair welcomed a baby girl, Rei, in November. He even released a "beats and poetry" album, Rei, in anticipation of her arrival.

The Birth of All Things is the first release for Free Verse Press imprint, an offshoot of his company which also produces the Free Verse Poetry Festival. Amaker plans to publish works from local authors and students under Free Verse Press.

Amaker also recently launched a website for local creatives, WeStillCreate.com, designed for artists to submit their work (and their preferred form of payment) during the current coronavirus-mandated quarantine. Amaker says that he uses his own art, writing poetry, as a way to "slow down and stay focused during a fearful time."

Learn more about Amaker and all of his projects online at marcusamaker.com

