Lowcountry artists band together to create new organization, SLAY

If you become a member of SLAY, you'll have access to local artists' work created solely for this platform
There's a new relief effort for artists in town — SLAY (Support Lowcountry Artists Y'all). The organization was launched by Bluffton-based artist Amiri Farris this week, with the hopes of encouraging collaboration among artists, engaging the community, and raising funds for artists in need.
SLAY has incorporated in the state as a 501(c)3 nonprofit and is developing a web-based platform that can be accessed through memberships. Calling itself a "virtual co-op," SLAY is designed to offer unique content for members, created by SLAY's roster of Lowcountry artists.
The founding roster includes: Farris, Natalie Daise, Michael Dantzler, Sophie Docalavich, Thaddeus Jones, Ment Nelson, Victoria A. Smalls, and Calvin Woodum. Heather Bruemmer serves as SLAY's executive director.
The artists at SLAY think now is as good a time as any to create art: "We believe artists are uniquely equipped to respond to the Covid-19 crisis. History demonstrates that some of our greatest art has emerged from tragedy."
As membership grows, SLAY will look to offer financial support to artists who are experiencing hardship during this time. If you're an artist interested in relief funds, you can find out more online
and email SLAYrelief@gmail.com for assistance.
Those looking to donate to this cause can donate through PayPal
.