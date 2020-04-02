Thursday, April 2, 2020
'Garden & Gun' releases new Southern-based trivia game
Bless your heart
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Thu, Apr 2, 2020 at 4:30 PM
click to enlarge
Just in time for all your downtime, Garden & Gun has released a new trivia game, Bless Your Heart, featuring 200 questions covering topics from travel to food to sports. The game ($20) can be purchased online now
.
The game is designed for two or more players with rounds of points, but the game's creators also suggest using the cards as conversation starters during cocktail hour (the ones you're holding via Skype, of course).
Want a taste of the game? G&G's got an online quiz
up right now so you can see just how good you are at the whole Southern trivia thing.
Tags: Garden & Gun, Bless Your Heart, trivia, Name the Music, subscription, Image