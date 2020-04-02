Support the Charleston City Paper | New Video

Thursday, April 2, 2020

'Garden & Gun' releases new Southern-based trivia game

Bless your heart

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Apr 2, 2020 at 4:30 PM

click to enlarge bless_your_heart_box_3d.jpg
Just in time for all your downtime, Garden & Gun has released a new trivia game, Bless Your Heart, featuring 200 questions covering topics from travel to food to sports. The game ($20) can be purchased online now.

The game is designed for two or more players with rounds of points, but the game's creators also suggest using the cards as conversation starters during cocktail hour (the ones you're holding via Skype, of course).

Want a taste of the game? G&G's got an online quiz up right now so you can see just how good you are at the whole Southern trivia thing.

