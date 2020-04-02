CreativeMornings Charleston now hosting weekly Instagram Live videos on Fridays at 9 a.m.

click to enlarge
The folks at Counter Culture Coffee are going to show us how to make good coffee — at home!
While CreativeMornings Charleston cannot currently host their usual monthly morning lecture series, they've decided to get, well, creative, and take things online. CreativeMornings is upping the creative content, too, with new weekly
Instagram Live sessions, held every Friday morning at 9 a.m.
The fun starts on Fri. April 3 with Audre Langebartel from Counter Culture
, who will be showing all us stay-at-home newbs the proper way to make coffee.
The schedule for the rest of the month looks like:
Making a bag with Erik Holmberg and Jess Nicoles of J. Stark
on April 10.
Yoga and meditation with Beth Cosi of Bendy Brewski Yoga
on April 17.
Getting creative on paper with the folks from Ink Meets Paper
on April 24.
