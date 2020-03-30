Support the Charleston City Paper

Monday, March 30, 2020

Ment Nelson joins the quarantine coloring sheets craze with his free, printable art

Coloring outside the lines

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Mon, Mar 30, 2020 at 1:32 PM

Artist Ment Nelson, who earlier this month created a coronavirus-inspired watercolor of President Trump, has released two prints, including that Trump one, to be used as coloring sheets. Nothing says quarantine art like pieces inspired by current events, right?
Just download Nelson's pieces (the other coloring sheet features the Statue of Liberty wielding a bottle of Lysol) online via WeTransfer — and be sure to tag him in your finished colorful creations.

While you're at it, be sure to follow Nelson on Instagram and Twitter, too. You'll be on the front lines of witnessing his latest and greatest art, including pieces inspired by current Netflix cult-hit, Tiger King. His Joe Exotic is pretty spot-on

