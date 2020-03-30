Ment Nelson joins the quarantine coloring sheets craze with his free, printable art

SC artist Ment Nelson creates 'lighthearted' new work during heavy times

New work shows Trump reading from anti-virus manual

Ment Nelson has created yet another iconic Trump watercolor to get us through our current reality. The South Carolina artist, who had his first solo show in downtown Charleston last month, painted an ink and watercolor on cotton piece earlier this week that depicts President Trump perusing McAfee antivirus instructions.

By Connelly Hardaway

Culture Shock