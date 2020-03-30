Monday, March 30, 2020
Ment Nelson joins the quarantine coloring sheets craze with his free, printable art
Coloring outside the lines
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Mon, Mar 30, 2020 at 1:32 PM
Artist Ment Nelson, who earlier this month created a coronavirus-inspired watercolor of President Trump, has released two prints, including that Trump one, to be used as coloring sheets. Nothing says quarantine art like pieces inspired by current events, right?
Just download Nelson's pieces (the other coloring sheet features the Statue of Liberty wielding a bottle of Lysol) online via WeTransfer
— and be sure to tag him in your finished colorful creations.
While you're at it, be sure to follow Nelson on Instagram
and Twitter
, too. You'll be on the front lines of witnessing his latest and greatest art, including pieces inspired by current Netflix cult-hit, Tiger King
. His Joe Exotic is pretty spot-on
.
Tags: Ment Nelson, quarantine art, Joe Exotic, Tiger King, coloring sheets, free download, Trump, coronavirus, social media, Image