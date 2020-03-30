Charleston Stage's 43rd season postponed amid coronavirus concerns, will debut in August

click to enlarge
Earlier this month Charleston Stage joined the rest of the area's theater companies in suspending their current season amid coronavirus concerns. Today the company announced the schedule for their 43rd season, which is set to begin this coming August with a holdover from their current season, Bright Star
.
Charleston Stage's upcoming season features six Charleston premieres as well as the return of past productions deemed audience favorites. Ticket packages for the 43rd season go on sale this Fri. April 3
.
The season kicks off on Aug. 26 with Bright Star
, a bluegrass Broadway musical from Steve Martin. It's followed by October's appropriately spooky, Murder on the Orient Express
, and December's holiday classic, A Christmas Carol
. The 2021 season also includes: the musical A Closer Walk With Patsy Cline
; a new adaptation of Pride and Prejudice
; and yet another musical (and total classic), Kinky Boots.
This year's family series features three productions: Elephant and Piggie's We Are In a Play
, A Winnie the Pooh Christmas Tail
, and Charlotte's Web
.
As Charleston Stage says, the shows will go on and the curtains will rise again. Until then, you can donate to the theater
company online — and check out our full list of theater companies in need of donations during these tough times
.