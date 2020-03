Charleston photography studio partners with Children's Museum to take "front porch" family portraits

If you still love your loved ones after all this coronavirus-enforced togetherness, you may want to snag a family portrait to remember these strange times. Local photography studio King & Fields is offering 5-minute family portraits on your front porch or driveway.King & Fields are doing this for free as part of a documentary project "designed to uplift the community" and help a local nonprofit. They only ask that you donate to the Children's Museum , which makes most of its money from in-person visits and is getting hit hard during the current quarantine.Sign up for a photography session online (and peep some successful ones on King & Fields' Instagram ).