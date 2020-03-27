Friday, March 27, 2020
Charleston photography studio partners with Children's Museum to take "front porch" family portraits
Donations to the Children's Museum
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Fri, Mar 27, 2020 at 2:41 PM
If you still love your loved ones after all this coronavirus-enforced togetherness, you may want to snag a family portrait to remember these strange times. Local photography studio King & Fields is offering 5-minute family portraits on your front porch or driveway.
King & Fields are doing this for free as part of a documentary project "designed to uplift the community" and help a local nonprofit. They only ask that you donate to the Children's Museum
, which makes most of its money from in-person visits and is getting hit hard during the current quarantine.
Sign up for a photography session online
(and peep some successful ones on King & Fields' Instagram
).
