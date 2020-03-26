Indie Grits Film Fest will host 9-day livestream of Southeastern films

click to enlarge
The annual Columbia festival is taking things online this year
Columbia's annual Indie Grits Film Fest, originally scheduled to take place March 26-29, will now be presented as a free, livestreamed, nine-day pop-up event, March 28-April 5. The annual festival, now in its 14th year, celebrates the visionary, experimental culture of the Southeast through film, art, and music.
And while the coronavirus has slowed and stopped much of our daily lives, the filmmaking community still has some great short and feature films to share with us. The festival will present these over the next nine days for one-time-only livestreams.
There will be nightly streams at 8 p.m. of film blocks originally programmed for the festival, starting with Southern Movements on Sat. March 28. Additional livestream pop-ups will be announced on the Indie Grits Instagram and Facebook, with a continually updated schedule online
.
Q&As will follow the video livestreams. Like what you see? Donate online
.
The festival's panel of jurors will review programmed films in competition and distribute $5,000 in awards.
"Indie Grits is all about experimentation," festival director Seth Gadsden said in a press release. "We want to adapt to the needs of our community, and the technology is available to share the joy of cinema and storytelling to a worldwide audience during this period of isolation. So let’s do it."