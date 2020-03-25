Support the Charleston City Paper

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Redux Contemporary Art Center gets creative with virtual offerings during coronavirus

Pet portraits for the win

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Wed, Mar 25, 2020 at 2:06 PM

While Redux Contemporary Art Center is temporarily closed for the foreseeable future, the nonprofit is ramping up its online offerings. As executive director Cara Leepson says, "Our aim is to keep you inspired and fulfilled with the arts, even from a distance."

Redux is rolling out these new options on Instagram — be sure to check in with their stories to stay the most up-to-date. You can follow along as studio artists, like Anne Abueva, take over the Instagram account and walk you through their days. Hey, maybe you'll get inspired to pick up an easel, eh?

In addition to seeing what studio artists are up to, you can also get a little art for yourself. Show your new, four-legged coworker(s) some love with coloring page pet portraits from Redux artist Julia Deckman.

Email a PDF photo of your pet to tai@reduxstudios.org to get yours for $50.

If you want to help Redux, a nonprofit organization, you can always donate online, or become a member.

Check out what other area arts organizations are doing online with our handy guide.

