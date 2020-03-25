Charleston Symphony will stream previous masterpiece performance on March 27-28

click to enlarge
Mary Whyte
Whyte spent seven years painting portraits of veterans all across America
If being stuck at home has you missing the sweet sounds of Charleston's Symphony, then you're in luck.
On March 27 and 28 at 7:30 p.m., the symphony will stream a previously recorded Masterworks performance, "Pictures at an Exhibition," which features the orchestra performing iconic works from the likes of Copland and Mussorgsky set to the backdrop of Mary Whyte's latest collection, We the People: Portraits of Veterans in America.
Mayor John Tecklenburg will deliver a brief message during the livestream, just as he did at the original performance last October.
Charleston artist, Whyte, spent seven years completing portraits of veterans from every state in America. The 50 completed portraits were on display at the Charleston City Gallery this past October-December.
In a press release the symphony's music director, Ken Lam, described the significance of the musical selections in this Masterworks performance: "All of the works on the program are musical ‘portraits.' We worked closely with Mary to carefully match each portrait with the right movement."
You can watch the livestream (and donate to the Charleston Symphony) online
