Local artist Fer Caggiano offering free downloadable coloring pages during coronavirus

These pages are for adults and kids alike

Local artist Fer Caggiano has made some coloring pages available for free download on her website for adults and kids stuck at home during the coronavirus.As Caggiano puts it, "Art comes to the rescue!"Simply add the pages to your cart on Caggiano's website and checkout. You won't be charged and you'll be sent links to download your fun new activity.Share your finished products on Caggiano's Facebook page