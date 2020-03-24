Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Local artist Fer Caggiano offering free downloadable coloring pages during coronavirus
Make more art
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Tue, Mar 24, 2020 at 8:55 AM
Local artist Fer Caggiano has made some coloring pages available for free download
on her website for adults and kids stuck at home during the coronavirus.
As Caggiano puts it, "Art comes to the rescue!"
Simply add the pages to your cart on Caggiano's website and checkout. You won't be charged and you'll be sent links to download your fun new activity.
Share your finished products on Caggiano's Facebook page
.
