Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Local artist Fer Caggiano offering free downloadable coloring pages during coronavirus

Make more art

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, Mar 24, 2020 at 8:55 AM

click to enlarge These pages are for adults and kids alike - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • These pages are for adults and kids alike
Local artist Fer Caggiano has made some coloring pages available for free download on her website for adults and kids stuck at home during the coronavirus.

As Caggiano puts it, "Art comes to the rescue!"

Simply add the pages to your cart on Caggiano's website and checkout. You won't be charged and you'll be sent links to download your fun new activity.

Share your finished products on Caggiano's Facebook page.

