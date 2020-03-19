Charleston-area organizations expand online resources for students at home

click to enlarge
-
Photo by Alexander Dummer on Unsplash
-
Kids of all ages need to be entertained (with education, of course)
Rejoice, parents stuck at home with school-aged kids. Local organizations have added and expanded to their online resources so you and your young students can keep your minds active. Here are a few:
Is your local organization offering free resources for area students? Send all the info to connelly@charlestoncitypaper.com.
Charleston County Public Library
has a variety of free digital resources including access to research databases like Mango Languages and access to the New York Times. Through ccpl.org you can set your kids up with daily story time and art classes
. CCPL is purchasing more e-books and audio books to decrease wait time for patrons, too. If all this sounds great but you don't have a library card, you're in luck. Charleston residents can apply for a temporary digital library card that provides you with access to most of CCPL's digital resources during library closures. Apply online
.
The Charleston Gaillard Center
’s Education and Community Program offers performance videos and prepared lesson plans, which are available for free online at gaillardcenter.org
. The Gaillard's director of education, Sterling deVries and education coordinator, Stephanie Creger, have curated lesson plans to correlate with the South Carolina Department of Education standards.
The Charleston Museum
will also be releasing a variety of videos from all of their collections, and lessons for kids, on Instagram and Facebook as well as a learning guide to access the information available through their research section. The public can send any requests, help with homework, and questions for curators to any of the museum's social media outlets.
Blackbaud
has tools for parents (and teachers) in need of at-home teaching ideas. From tips for guiding lower school kids
through arts and crafts and puzzles to resources for teachers
, there is a lot of useful info here.
Stay tuned for what the South Carolina State Museum
promises is "engaging content," available soon through their social media outlets
.